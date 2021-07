Covid-19 cases continued to rise, with 582 confirmed today out of 48,358 PCR and rapid antigen tests. The positivity rate is 1.21%.

The total number of cases now stands at 77,445.

There were no deaths recorded, with covid victims in Cyprus remaining at 378, 254 men and 124 women with an average age of 77.

Patients being treated at state hospitals have gone up to 63, twenty one of which in serious condition. Eight are intubated.