Case of ‘spy van:’ Israeli suspect does not appear in court

The Larnaca Assizes Court will try the case of the ‘spy van,’ which was found in Larnaca with device codes, antennas and other findings however, the process that was going to take place on Thursday was not completed due to the absence of one of the suspects. The indictment included three persons, two Greek Cypriots and an Israeli as well as a company. However only the two Cypriots appeared in court and a new trial was set for 27 October.

According to the indictment, the three men are facing the felonies of illegal processing of personal data and illegal intervention in private communications.

The case with the van that belongs to Wispear Company of Tal Dilian was revealed in November 2019, after the release of a video presenting a former officer of the Israeli security services referring to the capabilities of the monitoring equipment he had for sale. The Police began investigations, confiscating the van, which had been declared as a meteorological purposes vehicle at the time of its entry in Cyprus.

