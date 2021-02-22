Case of sexual harassment by a doctor to be tried in April

A Police spokesman said that the case of sexual harassment by a doctor to his patient will begin in April.

The case was revealed after a report by Politis newspaper which referred to a complaint by a patient, in August 2020, accusing a doctor in Nicosia for sexual harassment.

The Cyprus Medical Association noted that it will wait for the course of investigations and the outcome of the possible criminal case against its member and according to developments, it will follow the proper procedures.

Asked about a previous conviction of the same doctor for indecent assault, the Medical Association noted that the complaint was never presented before it.