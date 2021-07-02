Case of politician accused of indecent assault postponed

The lawyer of the politician who is accused of indecent assault against a women while they were both in Brussels, may raise questions referred for a preliminary ruling.

The case was set for trial yesterday but the lawyer of the accused informed the Court that he intends to raise question referred for a preliminary ruling and for this reason he requested a postponement. The Court postponed the case for mid-October.

The politician is accused of a case that allegedly took place years ago in Brussels and for this reason the Police Authorities had contacted the Belgian ones asking whether the statute of limitations for indecent assault is in the country ran out. When they received a negative reply, the authorities were able to file the case in court.

Read More: Former Euro MP to stand trial for alleged sexual harassment-Law Office