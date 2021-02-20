Case of Bishop Neophytos to be settled with out of court fine

The Police will fine Bishop of Morphou Neophytos with 300 euros for everything that took place on Epiphany Day in Evrychou. These are the instructions the Legal Service gave to the Police to settle the case of Bishop Neophytos, who performed a service at Karkotis River on 6 January, contrary to the government’s instructions.

The file of the case had been conveyed to the Legal Service, following an investigation by the Morphou CID and without any suggestion, leaving the decision to the Attorney General.

The Attorney General decided to fine Bishop Nephytos 300 euros for violating the health decrees of the government.

If he refuses to pay then the case will be re-examined by the Legal Service, meaning whether a bishop can be taken to court for an unpaid fine.

