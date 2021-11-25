Cars in Makariou with 17 votes in favor and 10 against

With 17 votes in favor and 10 against, it was decided to permit the entry of private vehicles at Makariou Avenue in Nicosia from the Lykavitos Police Station until Evagorou Avenue. The mayor of Nicosia was also in favor of this settlement, as well as the municipal team of DISY (10 councilors), one councilor from EDEK, two from the Solidarity and three from DIKO.

As they said, this settlement will be temporary for approximately a year, until the project is complete, at which time the initial planning will be in place.

It is noted that the Auditor General’s office will denounce the change of the initial plan of Makariou Avenue that was funded 85% by the EU, 10% by the Municipality and 5% by the government.