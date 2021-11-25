NewsLocalCars in Makariou with 17 votes in favor and 10 against

Cars in Makariou with 17 votes in favor and 10 against

Makariou2
Makariou2

With 17 votes in favor and 10 against, it was decided to permit the entry of private vehicles at Makariou Avenue in Nicosia from the Lykavitos Police Station until Evagorou Avenue. The mayor of Nicosia was also in favor of this settlement, as well as the municipal team of DISY (10 councilors), one councilor from EDEK, two from the Solidarity and three from DIKO.

As they said, this settlement will be temporary for approximately a year, until the project is complete, at which time the initial planning will be in place.

It is noted that the Auditor General’s office will denounce the change of the initial plan of Makariou Avenue that was funded 85% by the EU, 10% by the Municipality and 5% by the government.

By gavriella
Previous articleAuthorities react after murder in Parisinos area
Next article12-year-old missing (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros