Carnival to be adjusted to conditions of COVID-19 epidemic

Carnival has always been celebrated in Cyprus and particularly in Limassol.

This year due to the pandemic, it will be celebrated in a different way.

According to Neophytos Charalambides, President of the Cultural Committee of the Limassol Municipality, the cultural events will be adjusted to the conditions prevailing.

On Mardi Gras (Tsiknopempti) there will be three exhibitions at the Limassol Municipal Hall.

Over the next days there will be various events, like music shows, a party with a DJ and costume competition, painting competition for children and so forth. These events will take place at the Patticheio Municipal Theater and people can either attend (according to the number provided by the decree) or watch online.

(philenews)