According to data of the Tracing Group, 40% of the Covid-19 cases found last week, comes from Limassol district, Professor Petros Karagiannis, member of the Advisory Scientific Committee said.

Speaking on state broadcaster, Dr, Karagiannis explained that this percentage is due to the carnival celebrations.

He also said that the subvariant of Omicron BA.2 is more contagious than the initial Omicron and has been found in 60% of the cases.