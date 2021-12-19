Carmel to be affecting Cyprus until tomorrow afternoon (video)

The phenomenon Carmel will keep affecting Cyprus until tomorrow afternoon.

Speaking to state broadcaster, the Meteorological Department director Kleanthis Nicolaides warned that the weather will get worse with thunders and lightining and warned the public to follow the advice of the authorities and to avoid going out.

The authorities are on the alert, ready to deal with any emergencies.

No major problems occured in Larnaca or Famagusta so far.

It is still snowing on Troodos but so far the roads remain open even though they are slippery. Drivers are advised to be careful and drive slowly.