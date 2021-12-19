NewsLocalCarmel to be affecting Cyprus until tomorrow afternoon (video)

Carmel to be affecting Cyprus until tomorrow afternoon (video)

Carmel
Carmel

The phenomenon Carmel will keep affecting Cyprus until tomorrow afternoon.

Speaking to state broadcaster, the Meteorological Department director Kleanthis Nicolaides warned that the weather will get worse with thunders and lightining and warned the public to follow the advice of the authorities and to avoid going out.

The authorities are on the alert, ready to deal with any emergencies.

No major problems occured in Larnaca or Famagusta so far.

It is still snowing on Troodos but so far the roads remain open even though they are slippery. Drivers are advised to be careful and drive slowly.

By gavriella
Previous articleRapid antigen testing units – 20 December 2021
Next articleOrange warning in place till Monday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros