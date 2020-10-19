Cargo vessel crew member airlifted to Larnaca Hospital for treatment

A cargo vessel’s crew member was airlifted by a Cyprus police helicopter late on Sunday to Larnaca General Hospital where he was kept for treatment.

In a press release, the Larnaca-based Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said it received information that a member of the crew of the cargo vessel “MSC MIA SUMMER” sailing under Liberian flag needed “medical care and therefore his immediate air transportation was necessary.”

The vessel was at a distance of 120 nautical miles south west of Cyprus, and the Centre immediately activated the national search and rescue plan “Nearchos”.

The plan mobilised a police helicopter and a Ministry of Health specialised medic. (CNA)