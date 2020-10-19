News Local Cargo vessel crew member airlifted to Larnaca Hospital for treatment

Cargo vessel crew member airlifted to Larnaca Hospital for treatment

A cargo vessel’s crew member was airlifted by a Cyprus police helicopter late on Sunday to Larnaca General Hospital where he was kept for treatment.

In a press release, the Larnaca-based Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said it received information that a member of the crew of the cargo vessel “MSC MIA SUMMER” sailing under Liberian flag needed “medical care and therefore his immediate air transportation was necessary.”

The vessel was at a distance of 120 nautical miles south west of Cyprus, and the Centre immediately activated the national search and rescue plan “Nearchos”.

The plan mobilised a police helicopter and a Ministry of Health specialised medic. (CNA)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleWomen’s movement calls for mass participation at upcoming Varosha protest
Next articlePresidential guard member tests positive for coronavirus

Top Stories

Economy

Tourist arrivals drop 83.4% in September 2020

gavriella -
he arrivals of tourists reached 87,334 in September 2020 compared to 524,707 in September 2019, recording a decrease of 83.4%. According to the Cyprus Statistical...
Read more
Local

More staff at Famagusta General Hospital

gavriella -
The number of patients who have tested positive to COVID-19 and are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, which is the reference hospital...
Read more
Local

List of businesses where COVID-19 cases were found

gavriella -
The Ministry of Health released to the press the list of 11 businesses where COVID-10 confirmed cases were found in the past few days. According...
Read more
Local

Citizens’ protest outside Presidential Palace against corruption

gavriella -
A protest march against corruption but also against the division of Cyprus took place today. Hundreds of citizens but also organized groups participated in the...
Read more
Local

Two students of the University of Nicosia tested positive to COVID-19

gavriella -
The University of Nicosia announced that two of its students tested positive to COVID-19.  The two are students of the Department of Life and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

More staff at Famagusta General Hospital

gavriella -
The number of patients who have tested positive to COVID-19 and are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, which is the reference hospital...
Read more
Local

List of businesses where COVID-19 cases were found

gavriella -
The Ministry of Health released to the press the list of 11 businesses where COVID-10 confirmed cases were found in the past few days. According...
Read more
Local

Citizens’ protest outside Presidential Palace against corruption

gavriella -
A protest march against corruption but also against the division of Cyprus took place today. Hundreds of citizens but also organized groups participated in the...
Read more
Local

Two students of the University of Nicosia tested positive to COVID-19

gavriella -
The University of Nicosia announced that two of its students tested positive to COVID-19.  The two are students of the Department of Life and...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros