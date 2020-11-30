Car stolen from a Germasoyia house (PHOTOS)

Police released photos of a car stolen from a house, aiming to collect information that might help finding the vehicle and the culprit or culprits of the theft.

The car is a Mercedes, C CLass, white, registration number NTM086.

The car was stolen yesterday Sunday 29 November from the parking place of a house in Germasoyia.

The said house was first broken into to steal the keys of the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limssol CID on 25-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)