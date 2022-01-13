Car reversed at Platres-Limassol road

A serious accident occurred just after 14.00 at the Platres-Limassol road, near the former landfill of Vati.

According to the first information from the Limassol Traffic Police, under conditions that are being investigated, a driver lost control of his vehicle and as a result the car was revers. According to the same information, there were two passengers in the car and they have been seriously injured.

Members of the Fire Service were called to the scene to release them from the car while ambulances have taken them to the Limassol General Hospital.