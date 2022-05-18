Car rental businesses send SOS, absence of Russian tourist market a big blow

NewsLocalCar rental businesses send SOS, absence of Russian tourist market a big...

Owners of Famagusta area car rentals are sending an SOS saying the absence of Russian-speaking tourists these days is a huge blow to their businesses.

Insiders also told Philenews a number of car rental firms will most likely shut down by the end of this summer season considering that losses have been recorded for the past two years in a row.

One of them also said that the absence of Russian-speaking tourists has led to a 70% recorded decreased activity compared to 2019.

The Russian market was the one boosting car rental professionals as well as the sector of restaurants and retail trade, he added.

The area’s visitors these days are mainly British and  Scandinavians and they have a different attitude than Russians.

For example, the same insider also said, the few ones around don’t seem to even want to leave their hotels since they came hew on all-inclusive packages.

 

By Annie Charalambous
