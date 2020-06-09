Car registrations slump 28,5% in May

In May 2020, the month when the Covid-19 lockdown measures started to be gradually lifted in Cyprus, the total registrations of motor vehicles numbered 3105, a decrease of 28,5% compared to May 2019.

The main developments in the first five months of 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019 were summarised as follows:

(a) The total registrations of motor vehicles decreased by 29% to 13,978 in January – May 2020, from 19,682 in January – May 2019.

(b) Passenger saloon cars decreased to 11,012, from 16,078 in January – May 2019, recording a fall of 31.5%. Of the total passenger saloon cars, 4,043 or 36.7% were new and 6,969 or 63.3% were used cars.

(c) Goods conveyance vehicles decreased by 17.6% to 1,840 in January – May 2020, compared to 2,234 in January – May 2019. In particular, light goods vehicles decreased by 17.6% to 1,586, heavy goods vehicles by 16% to 189 and road tractors (units of trailers) by 23.5% to 65.

(d) Mopeds <50cc recorded a decrease of 59.9% to 55 in the first five months of 2020, compared to 137 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

(e) Mechanised cycles >50cc decreased to 907 in January – May 2020, compared to 960 in January – May 2019, recording a fall of 5.5%.

