As of 15.30 on Wednesday, the Nicosia-Limassol highway, near Kornos, has been closed due to an accident among cars.

Members of the Police are on the spot to provide help and facilitate traffic that is being channeled through the old Nicosia-Limassol road.

Drivers are requested to keep a safe distance from oncoming vehicles and follow the instructions of the members of the Police who are in the area.