Car overturned in buffer zone; 13-year-old driver in hospital

A 13-year-old, resident of the district of Larnaca, is being treated at the Paediatric Department of the Larnaca General Hospital, after being injured at a car accident this morning in the buffer zone, at Athienou area. It seems that the 13-year-old was the driver of the vehicle and had another three minors as passengers.

The accident occurred at 11.20 when under conditions that are being investigated the 13-year-old lost control of the car, which overturned and stopped in a field.

The 13-year-old was injured and was transferred to the Larnaca General Hospital in an ambulance. The passengers were not injured.

Investigations on the accident continue.