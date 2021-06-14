NewsLocalCar on fire on Nicosia-Limassol highway, one lane closed

Car on fire on Nicosia-Limassol highway, one lane closed

A car on fire on the Nicosia-Limassol highway led to its partial closure on Monday morning and police called on drivers to be especially carefully.

Specifically, the left lane of the highway near Limassol’s Germasoyia roundabout is now closed.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
