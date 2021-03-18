News Local Car accident at Limassol-Nicosia highway; two lanes closed

Car accident at Limassol-Nicosia highway; two lanes closed

The Police announced that due to a car accident at the Limassol-Nicosia highway, on the Kakoratzia uphill point, two lanes have closed.

Traffic is now channeled through the third lane.

Drivers are urged to be careful and patient.

By gavriella
Previous article729 people killed on the road between 2008-2020, most fatalities in 2008
Next articleUnemployed to check implementation of COVID measures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Unemployed to check implementation of COVID measures

gavriella -
As of Monday 22 March, and for three months, the unemployed persons that have been chosen will start checking whether establishments are implementing the...
Read more
Local

729 people killed on the road between 2008-2020, most fatalities in 2008

gavriella -
Seven hundred twenty nine people lost their lives in road crashes between 2008-2020 and 60% of them (drivers and passengers) did not wear a...
Read more
Local

Health Minister expresses concern over British coronavirus variant spread in Cyprus

gavriella -
Cyprus Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has expressed concern over the spread of the British coronavirus variant in Cyprus and has urged the public to...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 19 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros