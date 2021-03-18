Car accident at Limassol-Nicosia highway; two lanes closed

The Police announced that due to a car accident at the Limassol-Nicosia highway, on the Kakoratzia uphill point, two lanes have closed.
Traffic is now channeled through the third lane.
Drivers are urged to be careful and patient.
