Taste of Cyprus Local Food Caprese salad with halloumi

Caprese salad with halloumi

Caprese salad with halloumi

Ingredients:

3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored

1 halloumi (round shape)

7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste

15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips

1 tsp salt

1 tsp oregano

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Method:

Step 1:

Slice the tomatoes and halloumi into slices. Arrange the salad on a serving platter or individual plates in an alternating pattern, with two to three slices of tomato for every piece of cheese.

Step 2:

Season with the salt and pepper to taste. Scatter the basil leaves, the green olives and the oregano over the top.

Step 3:

Drizzle with the oil.

By Andreas Nicolaides
Previous articlePolice book 7 premises, 27 citizens for flouting Covid-19 measures
Next articleBlueberry marmalade

Top Stories

Economy

Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry of Tourism announces plan to support domestic tourism

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Deputy Ministry of Tourism announced the launch of an Extraordinary Plan for the Support of Domestic Tourism aiming to encourage holidays in Cyprus...
Read more
Economy

At risk of poverty 22,3% of the population in Cyprus in 2019

Maria Bitar -
According to the results of the Survey on Income and Living Conditions 2019, 22,3% of the population in Cyprus or 194.400 people were at...
Read more
Local

Thirty new coronavirus cases – 17 are from Mykonos

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 30 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Al Jazeera publishes names of ‘sold’ Cypriot passports to ‘politically exposed persons’

Maria Bitar -
Al Jazeera published today the second part of its findings from its investigation into 1,400 leaked approved applications for a Cypriot 'golden passport' between...
Read more
World

Greece responds to extension of illegal Turkish Navtex with counter Navtex

Maria Bitar -
Greece responded to the extension of Turkey's illegal Navtex for the research vessel Oruc Reis inside the Greek continental shelf with a counter Navtex...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more
Local Food

Aubergine balls and couscous salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Preheat the oven to 200°C and pierce the aubergines with a fork or skewer in several places. Cook in the oven until they soften,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros