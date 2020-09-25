News Local Cape Greco becomes main point of entry for migrants this year

Cape Greco becomes main point of entry for migrants this year

Ayia Napa’s Cape Greco has become the main point of entry by sea for migrants this year with 10 out of a total of 17 attempts so far recorded there.

This is what Philenews said on Friday, adding that this is probably because it is either the closest to the Turkish-occupied north which is a breakaway area. Or because most of them came from Lebanon which is right across Ayia Napa.

A total of 375 people arrived by boat this year off the Cypriot coast, mostly refugees from Syria or migrants from African or Asian countries, while the 185 people who arrived from Lebanon in four separate groups returned to the country of origin.

In six other cases, 221 people came from the occupied area and returned there after they got food and water.

According to police, of the 375 migrants who came by sea, 243 were men, 39 were women and 93 were children.

All were transferred to Pournara Centre, where most applied for political asylum.

The first arrival was recorded on January 24 northeast of Cape Greco with 101 passengers.

This was followed by the arrival of 87 refugees and immigrants on February 3 at the same point of entry, whilst a month later another 101 refugees arrive again through the same spot.

On March 20, another 100 people come through the Cape Greco area, and after being given food, they were stopped from entering the republic due to the measures taken for the pandemic so they head to the occupied areas instead.

On June 4, a new boat arrives this time in the Paphos area of Latsi, carrying 35 passengers and this was also prevented from docking so it had switched course towards the occupied areas.

On July 29, a small boat carrying seven people arrived east of Cape Greco and after being provided with food again it headed towards the occupied area.

On August 28, two people arrived again in the Cape Greco area, while two days later 23 people appear in the Pervolia area this time, stating that they had arrived by sea.

On August 31, 21 people arrivee southeast of Cape Greco and after receiving food they switched course for the occupied area.

On September 3, 52 people arrived once more in the area of Cape Greco, while on the same day, another 51 arrive, again in the same area. They are stopped from entering the republic and their boat also heads towards the occupied areas.

On September 4, five people arrive by boat, in Kiti this time, and after receiving first aid they sailed away.

A day later, 31 people coming from Lebanon were stopped and immediately transported by another boat back to the country of origin.

The same takes practice three more times for 33, 50 and 71 people respectively on September 5, 6 and 7.

Finally, on September 13, nine people arrived in Cape Greco and were transferred to Pournara Centre.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleOnly Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein on Ireland’s “green list”
Next articleNASA Space Apps Challenge to be held virtually in Limassol

Top Stories

in-cyprus

Two road accidents – Caution: Slippery ground due to rain

Maria Bitar -
Two traffic accidents occurred on Friday afternoon on the highway. According to police, one happened near Alampra and the second near Lympia. It is noted that...
Read more
World

UPDATED – Two injured in Paris stabbing attack (live video & photos)

Maria Bitar -
Two people were stabbed on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris, a police source said. One of the...
Read more
Local

COVID provides challenge for Customs officers

Maria Bitar -
SBA Customs and Immigration officials have revealed measures relating to COVID-19 test certificates at the crossing points in Pergamos and Strovilia have led to...
Read more
Local

Disagreements over simultaneous transmission of lessons for e-learning

Maria Bitar -
All three educational organisations – the Pancyprian Greek Teachers Organisation (POED), the Secondary school teachers association (OELMEK) and the Association of Teachers of Technical...
Read more
Local

Greece, Cyprus had highest number of dentists among EU states in 2018

Annie Charalambous -
Among the EU Member States, Greece and Cyprus had the highest numbers of licenced to practice dentists per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018, according to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

COVID provides challenge for Customs officers

Maria Bitar -
SBA Customs and Immigration officials have revealed measures relating to COVID-19 test certificates at the crossing points in Pergamos and Strovilia have led to...
Read more
Local

Disagreements over simultaneous transmission of lessons for e-learning

Maria Bitar -
All three educational organisations – the Pancyprian Greek Teachers Organisation (POED), the Secondary school teachers association (OELMEK) and the Association of Teachers of Technical...
Read more
Local

Greece, Cyprus had highest number of dentists among EU states in 2018

Annie Charalambous -
Among the EU Member States, Greece and Cyprus had the highest numbers of licenced to practice dentists per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018, according to...
Read more
Local

NASA Space Apps Challenge to be held virtually in Limassol

Andreas Nicolaides -
The prestigious NASA Space Apps Challenge will be held in Limassol again this year, albeit virtually due to coronavirus restrictions. The challenge will take place...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros