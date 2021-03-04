Capacity at Athalassa Hospital exceeds 120%

The situation at the Athalassa Hospital is very difficult since at present capacity has exceeded 120%.

In a statement the Administrative Council of the Mental Health Nurses noted that among the EU member-states, Cyprus seems to be in the second lowest position regarding the number of psychiatric care beds relative to population size (Eurostat, 2019).

The Council added that while admissions to the Hospital increase at an alarming pace, the state is doing nothing to help.

So the Council is demanding the state’s involvement.