Canoe-kayak championship in progress in Yermasoyia

The Pancyprian Canoe-Kayak Championship organised by the Cyprus Canoe Federation kicks off today at Yermasoyia dam, the CNA reports.

According to the Federation’s relevant press release, athletes aged 13 years and above will compete in distances of 200m, 500m and 1,000m both in individual sprints (Κ1/ C1) as well as crew events (Κ2/ C2, K4).

The championship will take place on Saturday and Sunday, September 12-13 and races will start at 8 am and finish at 3 pm on both days.

The event is held under the auspices of Yermasoyia mayor Kyriacos Xydias.

By Josephine Koumettou
