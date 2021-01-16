Cannabis nursery at Larnaca apartment

A cannabis growing apartment was discovered by anti-drug squad members in the Larnaca district following a tip off.

During a search of the apartment, owned by a 40 year old, authorities found a bedroom turned cannabis nursery, with at least six plants, 50 to 60 centimeters in height.

The anti-drug squad confiscated the plants and the equipment used to grow them. A small quantity of cannabis was also found on site.

The man was remanded in custody as police continues to investigate for possible associates.