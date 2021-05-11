NewsWorldCandle light adds touch of magic as classical concerts resume in Italy

Candle light adds touch of magic as classical concerts resume in Italy

The music of Chopin accompanied the magic of flickering candles on the Appian Way on Monday (May 10) in one of the first evening concerts to take place since the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

After months of limitations and gloomy data from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some lucky Romans got to sit socially-distanced and wearing masks to listen to pianist Giuseppe Califano in a stunning garden in Rome’s Appian archaeological park. Thousands of candles were lit to make the experience all the more special.

“This scenario couldn’t have been more inspiring,” Califano told Reuters ahead of the candlelit concert. “Now we are able to share live music with people in this scenario…I still can’t believe it.”

And the audience mirrored his thoughts even though the concert lasted only for an hour but at least they had the chance to forget the difficult months of lockdown.

“We needed a night like this after so much closure”, Saverio told Reuters. “It’s like returning to our past way of living”, added Francesco Vitomassimo.

Italy shut its theatres and concert halls in October 2020 to contain a resurgence of the pandemic after the summer but now with COVID-19 cases and deaths decreasing, the country is tiptoeing towards post-COVID normality.

Coffee bars, restaurants, cinemas, and theatres partially reopened in most regions on April 26 as part of a phased springtime relaxation of lockdowns.

And more entertainment is on the agenda – for the most part at outside venues – but people are happy for anything that allows them to relive a bit of the ‘old life.’

By gavriella
