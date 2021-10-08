NewsLocalCandidates for Ecologists’ top positions to be elected on Sunday

Candidates for Ecologists’ top positions to be elected on Sunday

Ballot
Ballot

The Movement of Ecologists – Citizens’ Cooperation will have its 12th Regular Conference on 10 October at the European University of Nicosia. During the conference the party’s President, alternate president, two vice-presidents and a number of members of the Central Committee will be elected.

The candidates are as follows:

For the position of party president: Charalambos Theopemptou, Kyriakos Tsimillis, Maria Elena Panagiotou.

For the position of alternate president: Efi Xanthou and party spokesman Alkis Papis.

For the position of A’ Vice-President: Stavros Alambritis and Alexia Sakadaki.

For the position of B’ Vice-President: Maria Kola, Antonis Kouparis, Panagiotis Manoli and Loukas Stylianou.

Furthermore, 48 people have submitted their candidacy for the Central Committee.

By gavriella
Previous articleAuditor General says state loses million from renting of prime beaches in Agia Napa
Next articleMothers urge the President to move asphalt factories from their area

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros