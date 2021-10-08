Candidates for Ecologists’ top positions to be elected on Sunday

The Movement of Ecologists – Citizens’ Cooperation will have its 12th Regular Conference on 10 October at the European University of Nicosia. During the conference the party’s President, alternate president, two vice-presidents and a number of members of the Central Committee will be elected.

The candidates are as follows:

For the position of party president: Charalambos Theopemptou, Kyriakos Tsimillis, Maria Elena Panagiotou.

For the position of alternate president: Efi Xanthou and party spokesman Alkis Papis.

For the position of A’ Vice-President: Stavros Alambritis and Alexia Sakadaki.

For the position of B’ Vice-President: Maria Kola, Antonis Kouparis, Panagiotis Manoli and Loukas Stylianou.

Furthermore, 48 people have submitted their candidacy for the Central Committee.