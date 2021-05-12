Campaigns of political parties focus on vaccinations and handling of pandemic

In their campaigns on Tuesday, political parties concentrated on the handling of the pandemic, vaccinations, the SafePass introduced by the government on Monday, the strike action by teachers working in state afternoon and evening schools, as well as the Cyprus problem, the economy and the situation in Israel.

Democratic Rally leader, Averof Neofytou, in a meeting with UN Special Representative in Cyprus, Elisabeth Spehar, reiterated that positions like the two-state solution which Turkey supports, fall outside the agreed framework and cannot be accepted.

AKEL General Secretary Andros Kyprianou referred to preparations underway to tackle the problems which will ensue for small to medium sized businesses when the pandemic is over.

The Democratic Party as well as Socialist EDEK continued criticising the government for its handling of the COVID-19 measures.

EDEK also supported the indefinite strike action of teachers as well as the Citizens’ Alliance.

The Solidarity Movement claimed the figures which the Health Ministry is announcing on the number of people who are tested positive are fake. It also condemned the new Israeli attacks against Palestinians in Gaza.

The Ecologists Movement – Citizens` Cooperation raised and expressed the position that there is clearly an issue with the constitutionality of the COVID-19 measures.

The Animal Party said it supports the teachers’ indefinite strike action and urged the Ministry of Education to secure the rights of workers.