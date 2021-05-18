Campaign to check lucky bags for children

The Consumer Protection Service will carry out a campaign during 17-21 May, to check Lucky Bags for children for any materials like small parts that might be dangerous for children.

The Service will continue to inform consumers aiming at the more effective protection of the health and safety. Within the framework of the campaign a leaflet is available on the Service’s website (www.consumer.gov.cy) offering guidance on how parents can check the small objects that can be round in the environment of children up to three years old in order to keep them away from them.

For more information, people may call the following numbers:

Nicosia: 22200926

Limassol: 25819150

Larnaca/Famagusta: 24816160

Paphos: 26804613