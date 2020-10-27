Campaign against rodents began in Larnaca

The Municipality of Larnaca began a campaign against rodents aiming to protect public health.

In a written announcement the Municipality reported that workers properly equipped are conducting routine checks within the boundaries of the municipality. The Municipality called on the citizens to contribute to the effort to keep Larnaca clean and free of rodents, cleaning their yards, plots, abandoned properties and placing their garbage in well-closed bins.

The Larnaca Municipality implements the law and is informing all citizens involved of their responsibilities. At the same time it proceed with the cleaning of private and public areas but also takes judicial measures against those who do not comply with the law.

(philenews/CNA)