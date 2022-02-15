NewsWorldCamilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, tests positive for Covid

Camilla, wife of Britain’s Prince Charles, tests positive for Covid

Britain's Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall Visits The Thames Valley Partnership Charity In Aston Sandford
Britain's Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall Visits The Thames Valley Partnership Charity In Aston Sandford

Camilla, the wife of British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating,” Clarence House said in a statement. “We continue to follow government guidelines.”

The 73-year-old Charles tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time last week. Clarence House have not given an update on his condition and it did not give any further details about Camilla on Monday.

Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster shot.

A royal source told Reuters last week that Charles had met his mother Queen Elizabeth two days before his positive test. The source said at the time that the monarch was not displaying any symptoms, but the situation was being monitored.

Charles previously tested positive for the virus in March 2020 when he said he had been “lucky” to have suffered only mild symptoms. His son Prince William also contracted COVID shortly after his father in 2020.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleLike father, like son; 50 years later, Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers
Next articleRuling Disy leader says his presidential elections bid is party’s only plan

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros