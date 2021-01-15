Cameroon young man wanted for theft – photo

Police are looking for a 27-year-old Cameroon man (photo) in connection with money stolen on Wednesday from a village in Limassol district.

The man goes by the name ENO and all other identity details of his are unknown. He is 1.77 metres tall, of medium built and with short hair.

Police have information that he has shaved the moustache seen in the released picture.

Anyone with information that can help in the tracing of the wanted man please contact Limassol CID on 25-805057, or their nearest police station or the Citizens Hot Line on 1460.