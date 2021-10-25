Cameras operational as of today; details on locations and fines

Today sees the launching of the traffic cameras surveillance system on a pilot basis.

Speaking to philenews, Charis Evripidou, assistant director of Traffic Police Department, said that four firm cameras have been installed at Griva Digeni Street and Severi Avenue, while there are four mobile ones, which are placed all over Cyprus according to a schedule.

He noted that drivers have a two-month grace period but as of 1st January there will be fines according to the violation. For example a fine for traffic light violation is 300 euros, for speeding it depends how fast the driver was going and so forth.

In reply to a relevant question, he said that during the pilot phase, which will last around three months, another 16 mobile cameras will be added, while until the end of the period there will be 90 firm and mobile cameras in total.