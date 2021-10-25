NewsLocalCameras operational as of today; details on locations and fines

Cameras operational as of today; details on locations and fines

Streetcamera
Streetcamera

Today sees the launching of the traffic cameras surveillance system on a pilot basis.

Speaking to philenews, Charis Evripidou, assistant director of Traffic Police Department, said that four firm cameras have been installed at Griva Digeni Street and Severi Avenue, while there are four mobile ones, which are placed all over Cyprus according to a schedule.

He noted that drivers have a two-month grace period but as of 1st January there will be fines according to the violation. For example a fine for traffic light violation is 300 euros, for speeding it depends how fast the driver was going and so forth.

In reply to a relevant question, he said that during the pilot phase, which will last around three months, another 16 mobile cameras will be added, while until the end of the period there will be 90 firm and mobile cameras in total.

By gavriella
Previous articleDrunk passengers causes problems during flight to Cyprus
Next articleJohn Marshall’s five shows in Cyprus starting from October 26!

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros