Camera shows hit and run accident in Paphos

A camera in the area where the new fatal accident in Paphos occurred on Sunday has recorded everything. This was revealed by Paphos Police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, who noted that according to the video, the driver went out of his vehicle and as soon as he realized he had hit the 60-year-old woman, got back into his car and ran away.

The 60-year-old Androulla Papachristoforou was trying to cross Priamos Street road in ‘Universal’ area around 10 in the evening on Sunday, when she was hit by a car whose driver left the scene. The woman was transferred to the Paphos General Hospital where the doctors tried hard to keep her alive but around midnight she passed away.