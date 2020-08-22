News Local Calls to UK more expensive as of 2021

Calls to UK more expensive as of 2021

The European Commission reached out to EU telecommunications providers on Thursday advising that charges pertaining to the UK will no longer be in effect as of next year ahead of the expiry of the transition period on 31 December, 2020 following Brexit, Phileleftheros reports.

The change affects charges for telephone calls, sms and mobile data and the new charges — to go into force as of 1 January, 2021 — will be agreed between Cyprus and UK providers as is the case for third country companies, which effectively translates to considerably more expensive services for consumers.

The Commission explains that as of 1 February, 2020, the UK withdrew from the EU thereby becoming a third country. The transition period expires on 31 December, 2020, and during the transition period the EU and the UK will negotiate an agreement for a new business relationship that mainly provides for a free trade area.

However, the EC clarified that it is not certain whether such an agreement will be reached and enforced at the end of the transition period and therefore urges providers to take relevant measures.

The first issue that needs to be resolved, Phileleftheros notes, is the potential move to EU member countries of the headquarters of telecoms providers now based in the UK, should the latter wish to continue providing the same wholesale or retail pricing. This is an issue that affects Cyprus too as there are companies that offer — especially in the wholesale market — services from the UK to Cyprus and vice versa.

In addition, increases are expected in the wholesale and retail costs of calls and sms both for users from the UK to Cyprus and the opposite.

A rise is also expected in roaming charges that will affect British visitors to Cyprus when the tourist market recovers but also Cyprus travellers to the UK using their Cypriot numbers.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleCalifornia governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
Next articlePaphos: 59-year-old under investigation for suspected poaching

Top Stories

World

U.S. House takes on Postal reforms seen as threat to mail-in ballots

Josephine Koumettou -
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Saturday on providing the cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and block policies that have...
Read more
World

Paris police to hand out masks as PSG face Bayern Munich in Champions League final

Josephine Koumettou -
Paris' Champs Elysee avenue will be pedestrianised on Sunday evening and wearing face masks will be compulsory, officials said on the eve of Paris...
Read more
Local

Limassol: Pattichi Street traffic island row escalates as sides refuse to budge

Josephine Koumettou -
Shopkeepers of Limassol’s busy Nicos and Despina Pattichi Street said on Saturday they plan on taking decisive action following a Transport Ministry announcement on...
Read more
Local

Strong winds disrupt power supply in Nicosia, Paphos, Famagusta

Josephine Koumettou -
Nicosia is facing power cuts in the areas of Archangelos, Anthoupolis and Kaimakli as a result of strong winds on Saturday, philenews reports. The disruption...
Read more
Local

Paphos: 59-year-old under investigation for suspected poaching

Josephine Koumettou -
A 59 year old man was arrested on Friday in Paphos district and subsequently released while police are investigating a case of poaching against...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Limassol: Pattichi Street traffic island row escalates as sides refuse to budge

Josephine Koumettou -
Shopkeepers of Limassol’s busy Nicos and Despina Pattichi Street said on Saturday they plan on taking decisive action following a Transport Ministry announcement on...
Read more
Local

Strong winds disrupt power supply in Nicosia, Paphos, Famagusta

Josephine Koumettou -
Nicosia is facing power cuts in the areas of Archangelos, Anthoupolis and Kaimakli as a result of strong winds on Saturday, philenews reports. The disruption...
Read more
Local

Paphos: 59-year-old under investigation for suspected poaching

Josephine Koumettou -
A 59 year old man was arrested on Friday in Paphos district and subsequently released while police are investigating a case of poaching against...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine, temperature edges down to 37 C

Josephine Koumettou -
Today will be mainly fine with temperatures at 37 C inland, 35 C on the Southeast coasts, 34 C on the other coasts and...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros