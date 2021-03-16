News Local Call centre set up for the report of possible post-vaccination side effects

Call centre set up for the report of possible post-vaccination side effects

The island’s Pharmaceutical Service has set up a call centre for citizens who need to report possible post-vaccination side effects or are desperate for guidance or advice.

The contact number is 22-608607, according to an official announcement on Tuesday.

However, the Pharmaceutical Service also clarified that one should first contact his/her personal doctor is experiencing side effects so that necessary instructions are given first.

Anxiety over side effects from vaccination has risen in Cyprus after the controversial Astrazeneca batch of jabs was made public and is now withdrawn.

 

By Annie Charalambous
