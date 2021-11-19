Call about bomb at Frenaros Gymnasium turned out to be hoax

The threatening call about a bomb at Frenaros Gymnasium in the district of Famagusta was received just before noon.

In a statement, the spokesman of the Famagusta Police said the checking and searching of the premises was completed around 12.40 and nothing suspicious was found, so the call must have been a hoax.

The spokesman added that after the search, the school personnel and the students returned to their classes. He added, however, that the Police will further investigate to find out who is behind the call about the existence of an explosive device.