The renowned baristas are making you a cold coffee with aromas and your friends are waiting for you to enjoy it together at the very comfy sofas with by overlooking the busy street. if there is one thing that characterises the new store of Caffe Nero that has just opened in Dali, it is its unique atmosphere and its nice environment. It is no coincidence that it has already become one of the most favourite hangout spots for students and entrepreneurs, because of the space that offers for studying and business meetings, but also for the families who visit it with children, for carefree moments in the playground that is located in its lush garden.

Xalkanoros 15, Dali, Nicosia, 22888000, Monday to Sunday 8:00-23:00.