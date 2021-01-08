News Local Caesarian for women suffering from COVID-19 in Makarion Hospital

FILE PHOTO: Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, attends to a COVID-19 patient in the hospital where she works, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Women suffering from COVID-19 have to give birth with the use of a Caesarian section in Makarion Hospital since the Hospital does not have the necessary infrastructure permitting natural birth.

This has caused the reaction of gynecologists who for years have been preaching for the benefits of natural birth and of non-governmental organization which also support natural birth.

Since past March, a total of 33 children have been born to a mother who was suffering from COVID-19 and in all cases a caesarian section was used.

The director of the gynecology department said that they had sent a letter to the State Health Services Organization a negative pressure, noting the lack of appropriate infrastructure, something that is imperative in current times when the pandemic is spreading.

 

 

