Caesarian for women suffering from COVID-19 in Makarion Hospital

Women suffering from COVID-19 have to give birth with the use of a Caesarian section in Makarion Hospital since the Hospital does not have the necessary infrastructure permitting natural birth.

This has caused the reaction of gynecologists who for years have been preaching for the benefits of natural birth and of non-governmental organization which also support natural birth.

Since past March, a total of 33 children have been born to a mother who was suffering from COVID-19 and in all cases a caesarian section was used.

The director of the gynecology department said that they had sent a letter to the State Health Services Organization a negative pressure, noting the lack of appropriate infrastructure, something that is imperative in current times when the pandemic is spreading.