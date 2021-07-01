Cabinet’s final decisions on Friday on ways to increase vaccination take-up figures

Cabinet is set to take final decisions on Friday afternoon on measures and incentives to be taken to curb the renewed alarming spread of coronavirus in Cyprus.

The aim of the new decisions is to increase vaccination take-up figures, particularly among the young ones who are reluctant to take a jab, Philenews reports citing insiders.

To start with, giving conscripts who get vaccinated extra leave is among the proposed incentives, along with bringing back the SafePass for external areas.

At the same time, the ministerial committee on Covid-19 who convened and discussed various options on Wednesday also considered raising the occupancy rate in places such as stadiums, cinemas and theatres.

Provided, however, that visitors are vaccinated, but this means that interested businesses would therefore be allowed to let in more than the 50 per cent of their capacity that applies now.

In the meantime, a decree issued by the Health Ministry on Wednesday afternoon extended the existing measures until Monday, July 5.