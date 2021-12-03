InsiderEconomyCabinet's decision about distance working causing reactions

Cabinet’s decision about distance working causing reactions

Teleworking
Teleworking

The Cabinet’s decision made yesterday, according to which about 20% of the personnel of businesses offering services will work from home, caused reserved reactions by the employers.

Employers’ organizations KEVE and OEV say problems might arise during the implementation of the measure that will in place as of next Monday and until the end of the year.

Generally however, the organizations described the measure as tolerable.

Emilios Michael from KEVE said the organization is against the mandatory distance working since experienced has shown that when this measure had been implemented before there were problems in the operation of businesses. However, he said, the fact that this is only for businesses providing services is making this less of a problem.

He noted that KEVE will closely monitor the measures and in case of problem will intervene.

By gavriella
