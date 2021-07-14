Cabinet to meet on Friday amidst speculation new Covid prevention measures will be announced

Cabinet’s scheduled meeting for Wednesday has been postponed till Friday morning amidst speculation that new coronavirus prevention measures will be announced. A new lockdown, however, is ruled out.

The postponement follows an alarming rise of new cases in recent days, especially on Tuesday when a record-high number of new Covid-19 infections was announced. The number of positive cases surged past 1,000.

Tuesday’s figure of 1,081 cases was the highest single-day count since the Mediterranean island recorded its first cases of coronavirus in March 2020.

After a lull from May to mid-June, positive cases began to climb rapidly, attributed to the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

The death of two persons due to the virus was also announced on Tuesday, raising the death toll in Cyprus to 382. Of them, 256 are men and 126 women with an average age of 77.3.