Cabinet to further relax Covid measures, Safepass presentation set to end

The Cabinet on Thursday is expected to further relax coronavirus protective measures including an end to the presentation of a SafePass at workplaces, shops, restaurants and other commercial premises smaller than 200 square meters.

SafePass abolition will also apply to banks and public service departments, insiders told Philenews on Thursday.

Moreover, wearing a face mask outdoors will only become optional and school children will return to class after the Easter holiday with the obligation of carrying a rapid test once weekly.

As for the duration of the “Test to Stay” this will be reduced from 7 to 5 days and confirmed cases will be released automatically on the seventh day. That is, without the obligation to present a negative coronavirus rapid test.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health is trying to empty public hospitals with officials on Friday set to announce to private hospital representatives that they can no longer send Covid-19 positive patients to public hospitals.

The government wants private hospitals to actively get involved with the treatment of Covid patients.