Cabinet to extend measures to halt spread of Covid until December 2

Cyprus’s Council of Ministers is expected to extend measures against the spread of COVID-19 until December 2, as new COVID cases are following an upward trajectory.

Sources told CNA that during Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, Minister of Health Michalis Hadjipantela will table a proposal aiming to extend the measures until December 2. The current measures expire on November 8.

Moreover, Hadjipantela will also submit a proposal for booster shots to persons over 50 years, six months after receiving their second jab.

A Ministry of Health source said the proposal also provides for booster shots to persons suffering with severe obesity with no age limit.

According to the latest data, by October 29 79.8% (572,768 people) of the adult population had been fully vaccinated, while 82.2% (588,118 people) had received the first dose.

The last days saw a rise in new COVID cases in Cyprus. On Monday Cyprus announced 280 new cases, the highest daily reading in the last few months, followed by 245 on Tuesday.