Cabinet to decide on Tuesday whether high schools should re-open and when

Cabinet on Tuesday will decide whether and when high schools in Cyprus should re-open after the latest covid-19 lockdown as parents demand the immediate return of all students to class.

On Monday evening, the team of health experts advising the government on the coronavirus held a special meeting to review the state of play and options on the table.

They have prepared a proposal for the re-opening of high schools and the return of all students to class on Monday, March 29, Philenews reports citing insiders.

The health experts have also considered the possibility of primary schools in Limassol to re-open, as well as possible relaxations in the operation of afternoon tutoring centres.

On Monday afternoon, parents and teachers of primary schools in Limassol staged a protest outside the Presidential Palace accusing the state of discrimination.

Limassol primary schools were the only ones to remain closed after the latest relaxation of covid measures because of the very high number of new cases in the coastal city over past weeks.

The re-opening of high schools all across Cyprus was initially scheduled for Tuesday, March 16, but the plan changed the very last minute. It was decided that distance learning should continue till the end of the month, instead.