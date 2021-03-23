News Local Cabinet to decide on Tuesday whether high schools should re-open and when

Cabinet to decide on Tuesday whether high schools should re-open and when

Cabinet on Tuesday will decide whether and when high schools in Cyprus should re-open after the latest covid-19 lockdown as parents demand the immediate return of all students to class.

On Monday evening, the team of health experts advising the government on the coronavirus held a special meeting to review the state of play and options on the table.

They have prepared a proposal for the re-opening of high schools and the return of all students to class on Monday, March 29, Philenews reports citing insiders.

The health experts have also considered the possibility of primary schools in Limassol to re-open, as well as possible relaxations in the operation of afternoon tutoring centres.

On Monday afternoon, parents and teachers of primary schools in Limassol staged a protest outside the Presidential Palace accusing the state of discrimination.

Limassol primary schools were the only ones to remain closed after the latest relaxation of covid measures because of the very high number of new cases in the coastal city over past  weeks.

The re-opening of high schools all across Cyprus was initially scheduled for Tuesday, March 16, but the plan changed the very last minute. It was decided that distance learning should continue till the end of the month, instead.

 

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleEuropean shares edge higher, as Turkey-exposed banks fall
Next articlePolice issue 143 fines in 24 hours for covid measures breach

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Police issue 143 fines in 24 hours for covid measures breach

Annie Charalambous -
Police reported 141 individuals and two establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more
Local

Health authorities call for speedy covid-19 vaccination after Astrazeneca delays

Annie Charalambous -
Health authorities in Cyprus on Tuesday called for the speedy covid-19 vaccination of all eligible citizens as delays in the inoculation programme are recorded...
Read more
Local

Pigsty fire kills 96 sows, 1,000 piglets as police launch investigations

Annie Charalambous -
Police on Tuesday are launching investigations into a fierce fire at a pigsty in Meniko area in Nicosia during which 96 sows and some...
Read more
Local

Boy, 11, found unconscious, cannot remember whether the father gave him drugs

Annie Charalambous -
Investigations into the shocking case where an 11-year-old boy was found almost unconscious in his home in Limassol with his father suspected of giving...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros