Cabinet to decide on airports, hotels today

The Council of Ministers meets on Friday morning to decide on the opening of the airports and of hotels.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 11.45 am.

Presidential advisor, Victoras Papadopoulos told CyBC radio that cabinet will decide on three issues:

— whether to continue to quarantine arrivals

— when to reopen airports, the countries with which air links will be established and the protocols that will be followed

— when hotels will open and the protocols that will apply

Under the current lockdown exit plan, the reopening of airports is part of phase 3 which starts on June 9, although the government has stressed that this will be in stages and under conditions.

A member of the team of scientists advising the government on the coronavirus told CNA yesterday that this will be ‘some time in June’.

In view of today’s meeting the team of scientists are evaluating a list of 20 countries compiled by the deputy tourism ministry as potential markets this summer.

The 20 countries will be grouped depending on whether entry to Cyprus will be conditional on passengers having tested for coronavirus or not.

Greece yesterday issued a list of countries for which travel will be without restrictions.

Citing sources, CNA said classifying countries as low or higher risk will be based on the epidemiological index and data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Classifications will be updated depending on developments.

The plan of action is understood to contain detailed reference also to the procedures that will be followed by citizens of each country who travel to Cyprus, the timelines and protocols to be followed and the documentation to be required.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
