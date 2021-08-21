Cabinet to convene on Monday at Troodos

President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades will chair a meeting of the Cabinet on Monday at the presidential summer residence, in Troodos mountains.

CNΑ sources have said the cabinet is expected to discuss whether to revoke the travel documents the Republic has granted to so called officials of the illegal regime in the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus.

It is also expected to discuss whether unvaccinated students should attend lessons with a PCR or rapid test during the forthcoming academic year.

The cabinet will further examine the cost of measures and actions regarding the Fire Service to strengthen the prevention and management framework when handling fires.

Interior Minister Nikos Nouris will table the measures that were examined during a meeting on 12 July at the Presidential Palace following the devastating fires at mountain areas of Larnaca and Limassol which resulted with the death of four young men and the destruction of property in the region.