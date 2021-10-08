NewsLocalCabinet to approve some relaxation of measures in place to curb Covid...

Cabinet to approve some relaxation of measures in place to curb Covid spread

The Cabinet on Friday is set to approve proposals by the Health Ministry for the some relaxation of measures in place aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Cyprus.

The proposals include allowing unvaccinated fans to enter football grounds under conditions as well as the increased number of attendants at events organized indoors or outdoors, according to Philenews.

However, the mandatory wearing of a mask in all closed areas will not even come under debate, it added.

At the same time, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas told journalists on Thursday: “The island’s high vaccination rates help us keeping hospitalizations under control but we cannot complacency.”

He added: “There are other factors that must come under consideration such as the opening of elementary and secondary schools as well as universities. And the weather is a serious factor as well.”

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
