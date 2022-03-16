Cabinet on Wednesday to approve further relaxation of Covid measures

Cabinet decisions on the further relaxation of coronavirus protective measures were imminent on Wednesday despite the island’s positivity rate being above 3% over the past three days.

This is what Philenews reports, adding that additional relaxation proposals were drafted by the Health Ministry and the team of health experts advising the government the pandemic.

Amongst the proposals is the lifting of the ban on school excursions. As well as reversing the ban on residents at nursing homes to spend the night outside the structure.

Under the condition, however, that upon their return to the nursing home they will submit a negative rapid test of the same day.

Extending the test to stay measure to also include kindergartens, pre-primary education and special schools is also expected to be approved by the ministers.