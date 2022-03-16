NewsLocalCabinet on Wednesday to approve further relaxation of Covid measures

Cabinet on Wednesday to approve further relaxation of Covid measures

Covid Cy
Covid Cy

Cabinet decisions on the further relaxation of coronavirus protective measures were imminent on Wednesday despite the island’s positivity rate being above 3% over the past three days.

This is what Philenews reports, adding that additional relaxation proposals were drafted by the Health Ministry and the team of health experts advising the government the pandemic.

Amongst the proposals is the lifting of the ban on school excursions. As well as reversing the ban on residents at nursing homes to spend the night outside the structure.

Under the condition, however, that upon their return to the nursing home they will submit a negative rapid test of the same day.

Extending the test to stay measure to also include kindergartens, pre-primary education and special schools is also expected to be approved by the ministers.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleRussia quits Council of Europe rights watchdog, just like Greece in 1969
Next articleSome 83,000 adults in Cyprus still unvaccinated against Covid-19

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros