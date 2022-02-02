Cabinet to allow some Covid measures relaxations, tighten others

The Cabinet on Wednesday is expected to allow the slight relaxation of coronavirus protective measures that focus on teenagers aged 12 to 17 but also ensure by law stricter checks at nursing homes.

As for the much-anticipated overall loosening of Covid-19 restrictions this appears to have been shelved following the Health Minister’s revelation on Tuesday that the BA.2 Omicron subvariant has been also detected in Cyprus.

Some health experts advising the government on Covid-19 had expressed optimism over the past few days that the pandemic’s end could be near – something that would pave the way for the loosening of restrictions.

However, the past few days were discouraging as infections have got stuck at about a 2.5 per cent positivity rate along with dashed hopes of infections falling further.

Because the new subvariant is more transmissible than Omicron and more able to infect vaccinated people, according to the experts.

The Cabinet’s agenda include booster doses to be made available after five months (reduced from five and a half) while unvaccinated 12-17-year-olds may be granted entry to cafés, bars and restaurants. Provided that they have a negative rapid test taken within 72-hours.