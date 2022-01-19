Cabinet shortens recommended isolation for contacts

The cabinet, under President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades, has decided on Wednesday to shorten to 10 days the recommended time for isolation for persons who are contacts of people with COVID-19.

A press release issued by the Presidency quoted acting Government Spokesperson Niovi Parisinou as saying that the decision will come into effect from 24th January 2022.

She said that “release earlier than 10 days is allowed after a negative PCR test on the 7th day of contact or later at the contact’s own expense”.