Cabinet set to decide suspension of anti-Covid face masks indoors as of Wednesday

The Cabinet on Friday will decide whether to suspend the mandatory wear of anti-coronavirus face masks indoors at the request of Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas.

Insiders said the relaxation – if approved – will come into force on Wednesday June 1 after two years of practice that aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

However, high-risk facilities such as hospitals and elderly peoples’ homes will be exempted from this relaxation.

Insiders said the majority of the government’s advisory team for coronavirus favour the suspension under conditions but some members stl have strong reservations.

The suspension is one more step towards the Mediterranean island’s return to normality following the outbreak of the pandemic.

By Annie Charalambous
